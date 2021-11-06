Clock runs out on Hawaii football team in 17-10 loss to San Diego State

With a little more than half of a possible capacity crowd in attendance at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex, the University of Hawaii football team was shut down on offense in a 17-10 loss to San Diego State tonight.

Hawaii’s first home game in two years in which every ticket was on sale resulted in a crowd of 5,119 out of a possible 9,000 to watch the Rainbow Warriors lose for the third time in their past four games to drop to 4-6 overall and 1-4 in Mountain West Conference play.

A fake field goal for a touchdown by the Aztecs (8-1, 4-1) in the second quarter put SDSU ahead for good at 14-7.

Matt Araiza’s 39-yard field goal capped a 15-play drive in the fourth quarter to give San Diego State a two-score lead.

Neither starting quarterback had 100 yards passing until midway through the fourth quarter.

Hawaii’s Chevan Cordeiro was hounded all night by the Aztecs defense. He was sacked four times and intercepted once and finished 19-for-34 for 175 yards and a TD.

Cordeiro led Hawaii 70 yards in 12 plays to get to first-and-goal at the SDSU 4, but UH settled for a Matthew Shipley 22-yard field goal with three minutes remaining.

>> PHOTOS: San Diego State vs. Hawaii

Hawaii kicked it deep and was able to force the Aztecs to punt with 1:16 remaining.

Cordeiro led Hawaii to the SDSU 23 and completed a pass to Dedrick Parson for 5 yards. UH couldn’t stop the clock and couldn’t get the next play off before the clock ran out. After a review, the game was over.

Hawaii was held to 80 total yards in the first half, with nearly a quarter of it coming on one play.

The first real roar from fans at Ching field came when Hawaii’s Darius Muasau sacked Lucas Johnson and forced a fumble that was recovered by Isaiah Tufaga with 2:27 left in the first quarter.

On the very next play, Cordeiro hit Calvin Turner on a slant for a 19-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

Kamehameha alumnus Andew Aleki led the SDSU defense with eight tackles.

Up next for Hawaii is a road game at UNLV, which won its first game of the season today against New Mexico.