Hawaii sees 95 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 85,885

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 95 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 85,885 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 977.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 732 fatalities on Oahu, 126 on Hawaii island, 97 on Maui, 11 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 977 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 759,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 46.9 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 33 new cases on Oahu, 25 on Hawaii island, 16 on Maui, 19 on Kauai and two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 58,651 on Oahu, 11,406 on Hawaii island, 9,734 on Maui, 2,898 on Kauai, 245 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,806 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,366 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 23.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,901 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.