Vital Statistics: Nov. 5-Nov. 11

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 5-11
>> Jimelle Diwa Alviar and Peter Joseph Sicat Agustin
>> Sergio David Andrade and Jazmin Jean Torres Roman
>> Aaron Michael Bottari and Diana Maureen Reilly
>> Bryce Calloway Boudier and Keanu Rosalani Selena Pestana-Stone
>> Vance Tyler Bridgman and Kaitlin Anne Van Zoeren
>> Dylan Trey Carroll and Jazstyn Makenzi Moyer
>> Nicholas Adam Carson and Heather Nicole Mashburn
>> Tiffany Erika Mae Cherry and Andrew William Powell
>> Gianna Sandra DeAscanis and Bryan Julian Pacheco
>> Heather Michelle Doeringer and Justin Kammuela Labra
>> Arturo Francisco Flores III and Heather Lynn Klinginsmith
>> Logan Allen Fout and Haley Lynn Wilbert
>> Christopher Anthony Galang and Christiane-Lih Leolani Cain
>> Jaehyuk Huh and Michelle Bich-Khanh Nguyen
>> Rendell Jae Cardano Iida and Laura Marie Budar
>> Lauren Elizabeth Jozefat and Ian Chance Ritter
>> Joseph Dov Korn and Victoria Hernandez Tufino
>> Kerry Jonathan Kullback and Jessie Dana Baum
>> Aliayh Marie Landa and Angel Peter Alcala
>> Ronald Michael Le Bel and Katherine Hope Ray
>> Dave Fiasili Lefotu and Taylor Rae Gonzales
>> Carmen Marisse Lujan and Robert Santa Cruz Perez III
>> Justin Khoa Mai and Ashley Marie Villanueva Quemado
>> Patrick Liam Leary Montolio and Kess Marie Moneyhun
>> Kieran Alan Morgan and Elke Nam MacTaggart
>> Ryan Helaman Nelson and Nisha Mirari Sanchez
>> Lance Kiyoshi Nishioka and Doreen Dawna Miyasato
>> Anabelle Fernando Pingul and Vergel Palma Quiazon
>> Kun Qian and William Philip Burns III
>> Jordan Eric Rhee and Lauren Leslie Elliott
>> Barnaby Kalikiano Robinson and Alexandra Naomi Hada
>> Salyssa Xiomara Lokelani Rodriguez and Nadin Tafro
>> Benjamin Riley Rowe and Jocelyn Donally Garrido
>> Scott Fuauli Satoga and Jenesis Danielle Casupang
>> Jeffrey Michael Spurlin and Miriam Amojado Tada
>> Natasha Fontane Staman and Brandon Gregory Snyder
>> Justin Isao Kawikaokalani Suga and Concepcion Joan Racasa Abaricia
>> Wisnu Wardana and Lorraine Ratulangi
>> Timothy Alan Windes and Jeannette Medrano Maradiaga
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 5-11
>> Hope Mahealani Kahalaomapuana Agoto
>> Nicole-Saige Barroga Bucsit
>> Archer Hajime Campbell
>> Hausten James Pu-Lan Ha‘aheokuikauakea Chung
>> Hosanna Joy Sablan Daproza
>> Trent Michael Dombkowski
>> Deighton Lee Espiritu
>> Cash Kenneth Kahikilani Farm
>> Joseph David Antonio Flores Jr.
>> Demetrius Marquese Frazier
>> Malia Analí Garcia
>> Angel Lani Ka Makana Ali‘i Gohier-Silva
>> Isabella Maria Johns
>> Ashton-Keli‘i Ikaika Guy Montgomery Ka-Ne
>> Stylan Kaulana Kaahu
>> Maezyn-Kay Makaonaonaahaoa Makelesi Liutolo-Giltner
>> Kaia Jaelie Lucelo
>> Xailah-Marie Lauulu Lamailelagi Maiava-Faamau
>> Brody Shigeru Martin
>> Rocky Allister Marwein
>> Hoaka Manaiakalani Morn- Correa
>> Freyja Larae Nelson
>> Ryan Mitsuki Ogomori
>> Ka‘omeka Kamanuho‘olaiikeaheahe Ka‘a‘ahuakahaku Pa‘ao‘ao
>> Yaslie Kawehionalani Kapolioka‘ehukai Elizabeth Keiko Pomaikai
>> Soren Sheldon Hoopes Rainey
>> Normary Rabago Ratuita
>> Axel Aitoari’i Robins
>> Ka‘eo Jiro Ropa
>> Ougi Keanu Sakagami
>> Hawaikirangi Molia Michael Kaiwilohia Salanoa
>> Sloane Marie Suarez Snyder
>> Kolten Ryder Kamaluoka’ohana ‘Ohi‘a Tabilangan
>> Marley Nakoa Tengan
>> Olivia Jane Marie Wallis
>> Joemela Kawena’alohiokapuka‘anaokala Walter
>> Cayde Marc Weaver
>> Joshua Nobuo Kekoa Yamamoto-Teraoka
>> Mia Keiko Yehl
