Geothermal drilling poses serious risks

Neil Frazer was far too sanguine when he asserted, “Drilling is expensive, but it is not environmentally risky” (“Geothermal power could expand in isles,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 15). There are inherent risks in any drilling operation, but the risk of a blowout and the release of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas is ever-present in areas rich in volcanic activity.

H2S is a deadly gas and, depending on the proximity of the drilling operation to populated areas, rigorous emergency response measures must be in place.

Also, the risks associated with carbon sequestration should not be underplayed.

Deep-sea seismic activity can destroy the structural integrity of saturated basalts, potentially releasing large volumes of sequestered CO2 at high pressure into the ocean.

Darcy Charles Lewis

Edmonton, Canada

Kaiser should provide more mental-health care

Kaiser Permanente promised to deliver high-quality care for Honolulu mental health patients. Its failure to do so puts patients at risk (“Kaiser Permanente mental health workers threaten strike,” Star Advertiser, Nov. 4). Mental health providers are taking on a much heavier workload than usual. Caring for five times the usual amount of patients compromises the quality of care and patient safety. The corporation must hire more mental health professionals, to ensure patient needs are met.

Most mental health patients are in mentally unstable situations. Their problems cannot wait six to seven weeks to be addressed. Demand for mental health care is increasing in my age group, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Members, including my close family and friends, should have access to mental health care without delay. Kaiser Permanente must start hiring more mental health professionals because our community deserves better care.

Chloe Soltis

Aina Haina

State must get tough to close Red Hill tanks

I am extremely concerned — and extremely disappointed — that our state cannot make the right decision and hold the U.S. Navy accountable for the extremely dire situation that the Red Hill fuel tanks pose to Oahu’s fresh drinking water.

We residents do acknowledge and appreciate the importance of the military. However, we cannot ignore the fact that those fuel tanks are a disaster waiting to happen, with multiple fuel leaks already reported. The recent class-action lawsuit settlement over the Flint, Mich., water debacle is another warning sign of what will happen when we put residents at risk of water contamination.

Our precious water supply is the result of tens of thousands of years of natural filtration, and our government’s lack of action is putting an extremely important and irreplaceable resource at risk. Our state Constitution indicates that our water supply must be protected for the benefit of Hawaii’s people, so our legislators must make bold — and tough — decisions immediately to relocate these fuel tanks.

Wesley Oda

Manoa

Good memories from games at Aloha Stadium

Memories, good times and University of Hawaii football games at Aloha Stadium. An unbeatable combination.

It’s sad to see the demise of Aloha Stadium.

Each Saturday, it was our gathering place for 30-plus years. The gang, about 30 family and friends, would meet regularly in the parking lot at Pole 3, adorned in full uniform (green). Setup was early, about 2:30 p.m. with food, refreshments, music and discussion on the game, including our own strategy. Later, about 5 p.m., we would enter the stadium and get our cheering voices ready for our team. A pre-game group would serenade the crowd with songs, a cappella.

We sat in the south blue section, joined in the national anthem and then yelled loudly, “Strawberry Short Cake, Huckleberry Pie, V-I-C-T-O-R-Y!” then were seated. No one sat until the yell was pau.

At halftime, our group serenaded the crowd near the concessions with good response. Great harmony! We left the parking lot for home at 12:30 a.m., 10 hours and a day well spent.

Go, ’Bows!

Mel Rodenhurst

Kailua

Think twice before buying electric vehicle

There is a big push for electric- powered automobiles.

First, the government should not spend our tax dollars on subsidizing the purchase of electric cars. If an individual has determined it is more economical to buy and fuel an electric car than a gasoline-powered car, and feels it is better for the weather, then he or she can buy one.

Here are some facts an electric car buyer should know as well. First, Communist China produces 73% of all lithium-ion batteries; the U.S. produces about 12%. Do we want to give Communist China, which gave us the coronavirus, all this money?

Crude oil and the products it makes have been the economic engine of the world, while climate change causes and amount of change are still in question.

So think carefully before buying an electric-powered car.

William Reynolds

Kapolei

Waimanalo coconut trees look unhealthy

I am very concerned about the coconut trees that front the beach in Waimanalo. The trees are looking ragged and their fronds seem to be under attack by disease or bugs. I’m afraid if these trees are left untreated, they will lose their tops and die.

I have called the city several times informing them about the sick trees, but we haven’t seen anyone come out to investigate. It would be a shame to lose our beautiful palm trees, as they are an important part of Hawaii’s natural beauty.

Esther Green

Waimanalo