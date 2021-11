Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent signing of the infrastructure bill is welcome news for our islands (“Biden signs infrastructure bill into law,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 15). Read more

Use federal funds to protect our forests

The recent signing of the infrastructure bill is welcome news for our islands (“Biden signs infrastructure bill into law,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 15). So much maintenance has been delayed for too long. But we should use some of these resources for projects other than water systems, bridges and roads.

Last week I hiked Pu‘u Pia trail in Manoa Valley and rather than feeling restored after my outing, I was deeply saddened. The trees along this extremely eroded trail have very little earth left to grasp in the gullies left by far too many hikers.

We are loving our forests to death. They are jewels that sustain our water supply and biodiversity. They also attract visitors from around the world. We depend on their health and they deserve better protection and management. I hope some portion of the federal funds headed to Hawaii will be used to conserve these gifts for which we have a duty of care. They are a perfect job site for youth employment programs focused on conservation, which also are in line for federal funds.

Wendi White

St. Louis Heights

Choose to become loving foster parent

What has happened to Ariel Sellers (I prefer not to use the name Isaac and Lehua Kalua gave her) is sickening (“Oahu grand jury indicts adoptive parents of Isabella Kalua on murder charges,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 17).

The Kaluas shoulder the blame for Ariel’s tragic life and death, but there are others who need to step up and accept the responsibility as to what they could have done to have prevented this tragedy.

Our political leaders have maintained an overworked and understaffed Child Welfare Services with limited resources to properly research prospective foster and adoptive families and provide the keiki in their care with the essential oversight.

Then there is you and me. We make so many excuses to not becoming a foster family — “too busy,” “not enough room,” “don’t want to deal with a foster child.”

If we did choose to deal with Ariel, this tragedy would have been avoided and a young girl would have had a promising future. It is my hope that the anger and sorrow many people are feeling will motivate them to become a foster family for the Ariels of our islands.

From a former foster parent and current adoptive parent.

Ken Johnson

Mililani

Don’t vilify leaders who have integrity

I was very saddened by Sean Lester’s letter advocating disenfranchising a U.S. representative because he doesn’t represent the Democratic Party (“Case not true Democrat, should be replaced,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 15).

This attitude is precisely what is wrong with politics in America today — demanding total fealty to a party from a senator or a representative. Such blind obedience stifles creativity and personal integrity, and reduces our elected leaders to simple, obedient sheep.

And when the members of the dominant party vote as a bloc, we have only a one-party system with no opportunity for independent, creative negotiations to find the best solution to a problem.

It takes great fortitude and character to be true to thine own beliefs, and is to be greatly admired and respected. Think of some of our great senators, such as Daniel Webster, Henry Clay, Robert Taft and John C. Calhoun, who at great risk to their careers supported unpopular issues. We need fewer sheep and more brave senators and representatives who are not afraid to cross the line.

George Read

Kahala

To counter China, recognize Taiwan

The invasion of Taiwan by China is not imminent. Invading and occupying a country with 23 million people is not done only with fighter and bomber aircraft. Britain during World War II is an example of that.

The distances between Taiwan and China and the United Kingdom and France are similar, about 100 miles. If China were serious about invading Taiwan, they would need Army and Navy forces greater than the invasion of Normandy in 1944, which included more than 5,000 ships and 175,000 troops. A force buildup of this magnitude is easily detectable by satellites and is not deployable in days.

Only 14 countries have full diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Instead of shivering in our boots at China’s economic and military bullying, free democratic countries, including the U.S., need to recognize the independent nation of Taiwan by granting it full diplomatic relations. This would send China the correct message to its immoral bullying.

Sam Gillie

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOUR THANKS THIS THANKSGIVING

It’s been a year of uncertainty, adaptation and recovery — and now it’s time to reflect on things with hope and gratitude.

Today through Nov. 23, send in your thoughts about the things you’re thankful for (letters at 150 words max, or essays at 500-600 words). A collection of these “Be thankful” submissions will run on Nov. 28, Thanksgiving weekend.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 7-500 Ala Moana Blvd. #7-210, Honolulu 96813, care of Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter