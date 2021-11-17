Oahu grand jury indicts adoptive parents of Isabella Kalua on murder charges

An Oahu grand jury has indicted 6-year-old Isabella Kalua’s adoptive parents on second-degree murder and related charges in her death, City Prosecutor Steve Alm announced this afternoon.

Lehua Kalua was indicted and charged with:

>> One count of second-degree murder;

>> One count of hindering prosecution;

>> Two counts of abuse of a family member;

>> Two counts of “persistent nonsupport”; and

>> Two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor

Isaac Kalua faces:

>> One count of second-degree murder;

>> One count of hindering prosecution;

>> Two counts of “persistent nonsupport”; and

>> Two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor

The couple was arrested last week and accused of killing the 6-year-old Waimanalo girl. They remain in custody.

“The allegations in this case are heinous beyond description,” Alm said in a press release. “And we will hold Lehua and Isaac Kalua accountable for their alleged crimes against this defenseless child.”

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole. But if convicted, the couple face an extended term of life without parole because their child was under the age of 9, according to the prosecutor’s office.

