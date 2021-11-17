comscore Oahu grand jury indicts adoptive parents of Isabella Kalua on murder charges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Oahu grand jury indicts adoptive parents of Isabella Kalua on murder charges

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:19 pm
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Prosecuting Attorney of Honolulu Steve Alm discusses the grand jury indictment murder charges for the adoptive parents of Isabella Kalua.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Prosecuting Attorney of Honolulu Steve Alm discusses the grand jury indictment murder charges for the adoptive parents of Isabella Kalua.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Pictured are Isaac and Lehua Kalua, the adoptive parents of Isabella Kalua.

    COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Pictured are Isaac and Lehua Kalua, the adoptive parents of Isabella Kalua.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 14 A flyer for Isabella Kalua, 6, who was reported missing in Waimanalo.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 14

    A flyer for Isabella Kalua, 6, who was reported missing in Waimanalo.

An Oahu grand jury has indicted 6-year-old Isabella Kalua’s adoptive parents on second-degree murder and related charges in her death, City Prosecutor Steve Alm announced this afternoon.

Lehua Kalua was indicted and charged with:

>> One count of second-degree murder;

>> One count of hindering prosecution;

>> Two counts of abuse of a family member;

>> Two counts of “persistent nonsupport”; and

>> Two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor

Isaac Kalua faces:

>> One count of second-degree murder;

>> One count of hindering prosecution;

>> Two counts of “persistent nonsupport”; and

>> Two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor

The couple was arrested last week and accused of killing the 6-year-old Waimanalo girl. They remain in custody.

“The allegations in this case are heinous beyond description,” Alm said in a press release. “And we will hold Lehua and Isaac Kalua accountable for their alleged crimes against this defenseless child.”

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole. But if convicted, the couple face an extended term of life without parole because their child was under the age of 9, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Kaluas Indictment 2021-11-17 by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd

Comments (3)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot at Tennessee cookie shop

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up