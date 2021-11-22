Honolulu firefighters rescue 7 hikers off Manana Trail in Pearl City

The Honolulu Fire Department said firefighters rescued seven lost hikers near the Manana Trail in Pearl City on Sunday.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday about the group, who had started on the Manana Trail but left the trail and got lost in the process in difficult terrain.

Six units with 17 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene five munutes later. A landing zone for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter was secured at Pearl City High School.

HFD was able to locate the hikers via their phone GPS, and rescue specialists made contact with them at 4:05 p.m. The hikers were assisted to a clearning, then airlifted to the landing zone.

No injuries were reported and further medical attention was unncessary, HFD said.