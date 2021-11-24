Open or closed on Thanksgiving? Here are stores’ plans for Thursday and Friday

Many retail giants have opted to close on Thanksgiving Day during the coronavirus pandemic, citing safety concerns and gratitude for their employees.
Retailers also have expanded their online offerings, as well as their pickup and delivery services, to meet customer demand amid lockdowns and pandemic restrictions.
For the second year in a row, Walmart and Target will close on Thanksgiving, repeating the move as retailers across the country scramble to hire or retain employees, with millions fewer Americans working than before the pandemic and more people quitting their jobs than ever before.
Here are some retailers’ plans for Thursday and Friday hours:
CLOSED
Walmart
Walmart will spread out its Black Friday discounts to three events throughout November.
Target
Target stores will close for Thanksgiving every year from now on. Most will reopen at 7 a.m. local time Friday.
Nordstrom
On Friday, hours may vary by store, and Nordstrom encouraged customers to search for holiday hours in its store locator online.
Costco
Most Costco stores will reopen as early as 9 a.m. Friday.
Apple
On Friday, store hours vary, with some stores opening earlier than usual. Customers can view their local store’s hours on Apple’s website.
Best Buy
Friday hours may vary from normal operation, with some stores opening as early as 5 a.m. Customers can view their local store’s hours with Best Buy’s store locator.
TJX Companies
T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and HomeSense stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Most stores are scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.
Kohl’s
Stores will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday and close at midnight.
Lowe’s
Stores will operate regular business hours Friday and throughout the weekend.
Home Depot
On Friday, stores will open earlier than usual. Most are set to open at 6 a.m. Home Depot recommends using its store locator to verify hours.
Macy’s
Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday and stay open until midnight.
Pandora
Pandora will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row.
OPEN
Kroger
Most locations will close by 5 p.m. On Friday, most will open an hour later than usual.
Starbucks
Hours may vary by location, with some closing as early as 5 p.m.
Walgreens
Most stores will have adjusted hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 24-hour locations and 24-hour pharmacies will remain open.
CVS
Most locations, including 24-hour locations, will have regular hours on Thanksgiving and Friday. The company recommends calling ahead or visiting cvs.com to confirm local hours, as some locations will reduce hours or close for the holiday.
Dollar General
Stores will open an hour earlier than usual, at 7 a.m., and close an hour later, at 10 p.m. Regular hours resume Friday.
