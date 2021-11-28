No tsunami threat to Hawaii following strong earthquake in Peru

LIMA, Peru >> There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following an earthquake in Peru this morning, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck in northern Peru.
The earthquake took place at 5:52 a.m. local time (1052 GMT). While it is extremely strong, it was relatively deep, measured at 112 kilometers, which usually reduces damage and casualties.
The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) north northwest of the coastal city of Barranca.
