Navy finds Red Hill well water contaminated with petroleum

The Navy has detected petroleum products in its Red Hill drinking water well, which has been shut down since Sunday, Navy Rear Admiral Blake Converse said during a virtual town hall this evening.

He said that tests for contamination throughout the Navy’s Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water distribution system have come back negative, however.

“Now that the source has been identified and isolated we are developing a plan to restore the potable water system to EPA standards and identify how this contaminant got in the well and fix the well,” said Converse.

Watch the town hall meeting here.