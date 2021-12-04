comscore Former Govs. Waihee and Abercrombie call for closure of Red Hill fuel facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Govs. Waihee and Abercrombie call for closure of Red Hill fuel facility

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
Former Govs. John Waihee and Neil Abercrombie today called for the closure of the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility, which is suspected of contaminating drinking water in neighboring homes. Read more

