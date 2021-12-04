comscore Rally calls for shutdown of Red Hill facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rally calls for shutdown of Red Hill facility

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Sierra Club of Hawaii organized a rally Friday on Ala Moana Boulevard fronting the Prince Kuhio Federal Building to protest the Navy’s handling of the Red Hill water crisis.

With Oahu’s largest source of drinking water at risk of contamination from the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, a growing coalition of environmental, Native Hawaiian and community leaders are calling for the facility to be shut down. Read more

