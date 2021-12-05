Navy water sampling at Red Hill well detected petroleum contamination months ago
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kris Buchanan, whose husband is in the Navy and whose family has been experiencing health problems, received some water on Saturday. Also pictured is her son, Micah, and mother, Mechele Ralph.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Army soldiers went door-to-door delivering water to residents of Aliamanu Military Reservation and Red Hill on Saturday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A long line of people affected by the ongoing water crisis waited for temporary lodging applications on Saturday at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Army Spc. Jashawn Joyner grabbed ready-to-go containers of water.
