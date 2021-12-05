comscore Navy water sampling at Red Hill well detected petroleum contamination months ago | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy water sampling at Red Hill well detected petroleum contamination months ago

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kris Buchanan, whose husband is in the Navy and whose family has been experiencing health problems, received some water on Saturday. Also pictured is her son, Micah, and mother, Mechele Ralph.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kris Buchanan, whose husband is in the Navy and whose family has been experiencing health problems, received some water on Saturday. Also pictured is her son, Micah, and mother, Mechele Ralph.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Army soldiers went door-to-door delivering water to residents of Aliamanu Military Reservation and Red Hill on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Army soldiers went door-to-door delivering water to residents of Aliamanu Military Reservation and Red Hill on Saturday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A long line of people affected by the ongoing water crisis waited for temporary lodging applications on Saturday at Aliamanu Military Reservation.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A long line of people affected by the ongoing water crisis waited for temporary lodging applications on Saturday at Aliamanu Military Reservation.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Army Spc. Jashawn Joyner grabbed ready-to-go containers of water.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Army Spc. Jashawn Joyner grabbed ready-to-go containers of water.

State Health Department officials said that on Nov. 24, the Navy finally provided it with four months of test results taken from samples collected in July through October, including the results showing petroleum contamination in the Red Hill shaft. Read more

Previous Story
20th Native Hawaiian Convention to feature keynote by nation’s first Native American cabinet secretary
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: October 25 – October 29, 2021

Scroll Up