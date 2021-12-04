comscore WATCH LIVE: Navy hosts town hall to discuss latest in the contamination of its water system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Navy hosts town hall to discuss latest in the contamination of its water system

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 am

  • VIDEO COURTESY JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM VIA FACEBOOK

  • COURTESY U.S. ARMY SPC. JOSHUA OLLER/28TH PUBLIC AFFAIRS DETACHMENT U.S. Army soldiers with 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, distribute water to residents at Aliamanu Military Reservation. Task Force Ohana soldiers are currently providing ongoing support to the local residents of AMR and Red Hill housing areas after petroleum product was confirmed detected in water samples from the Navy’s water system.

    COURTESY U.S. ARMY SPC. JOSHUA OLLER/28TH PUBLIC AFFAIRS DETACHMENT

    U.S. Army soldiers with 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, distribute water to residents at Aliamanu Military Reservation. Task Force Ohana soldiers are currently providing ongoing support to the local residents of AMR and Red Hill housing areas after petroleum product was confirmed detected in water samples from the Navy’s water system.

The Navy is holding another virtual town hall meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam this morning to discuss the contamination of the Navy’s water system.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply on Friday shut down its Halawa well to protect southern Oahu’s drinking water from potentially being contaminated with petroleum. The Navy confirmed Thursday night the source of contamination within its water system was coming from petroleum in its Red Hill shaft.

A U.S. Army task force has been assisting families living in Aliamanu Military Reservation and Red Hill, which rely on the Navy’s water system but ultimately fall under Army jurisdiction.

Watch today’s livestream video above.

The Navy held a town hall meeting Friday night. In case you missed it, watch here.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Indonesia’s volcano spews ash, gas; 1 dead, dozens hurt
Next Story
United Kingdom tightens travel testing rules amid omicron concerns

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up