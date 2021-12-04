WATCH LIVE: Navy hosts town hall to discuss latest in the contamination of its water system

The Navy is holding another virtual town hall meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam this morning to discuss the contamination of the Navy’s water system.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply on Friday shut down its Halawa well to protect southern Oahu’s drinking water from potentially being contaminated with petroleum. The Navy confirmed Thursday night the source of contamination within its water system was coming from petroleum in its Red Hill shaft.

A U.S. Army task force has been assisting families living in Aliamanu Military Reservation and Red Hill, which rely on the Navy’s water system but ultimately fall under Army jurisdiction.

