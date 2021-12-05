comscore Worst-case scenario puts Oahu aquifer at risk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Worst-case scenario puts Oahu aquifer at risk

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  A view through an observation window shows the hollowed-out area of the aquifer in the Board of Water Supply Halawa Underground Pumping Station.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015

    A view through an observation window shows the hollowed-out area of the aquifer in the Board of Water Supply Halawa Underground Pumping Station.

Honolulu would face some serious pain if the aging tanks that store some 187 million gallons of Navy jet and diesel fuel at Red Hill were to suffer a catastrophic leak. Read more

