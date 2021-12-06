Closures, shelters announced as severe weather continues across Hawaii

With severe weather occuring around the state, a number of closures have been announced by local officials.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

>> On Oahu: Solomon Elementary, Pu‘ohala Elementary

>> On Hawai‘i Island: Mountain View Elementary

>> Maui County: All Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) public schools in Maui County — Maui, Lana‘i and Moloka‘i. The closures do not apply to charter schools or other educational institutions outside of the HIDOE’s jurisdiction, including private schools.

PARKS CLOSED

>> The Summit and Kipahulu Districts of Haleakala National Park are closed. All sunrise reservations, Hosmer Grove camping reservations, wilderness tent camping permits, and wilderness cabin permits have been cancelled.

>> All Hawaii County beach parks will remain closed today.

>> Pu`uhonua o Honaunau and Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Parks are closed today. Both parks are experiencing flooding, high winds, high surf, and hazardous conditions. Normal operation expected to resume Tuesday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED

>> Maui County offices are closed today due to the heavy rain and high winds. “All Maui County employees, except those required for storm response are asked not to report to work,” officials said this morning. “The county will reevaluate conditions to determine if operations may resume on Tuesday.”

>> All Second Circuit Courts throughout Maui County (Maui, Molokai, and Lanai) are closed today due to impacts of the storm.

OAHU SHELTERS NOW OPEN

The City of County of Honolulu opened four shelters as a precaution. They are:

>> Kalakaua District Park, 720 McNeil St., Honolulu;

>> Makaha Community Park, 84-730 Manuku St., Waianae;

>> Sunset Beach Recreation Center, 59-540 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa;

>> Kailua District Park, 21 S. Kainalu Drive, Kailua.