Oahu rainfall total on Monday sets December record

The deluge of heavy rains brought by the “Kona low” set a record daily maximum rainfall of 7.92 inches at Honolulu on Monday, according to the National Weather Service, broaching the previous record of 4.11 inches set for the day in 1988.

It was also the wettest December day on record, NWS said, surpassing the previous single-day record of 7.89 inches for the month on Dec. 12, 1987.

But it still came in second to the overall record of rain in a single day in Honolulu — which still stands at 15.32 inches on March 5, 1958.

As of 8 a.m. today, NWS said 24-hour rainfall totals averaged around 5 to 10 inches across Oahu, with more than 10 inches at Makua Range and Makaha Stream. Across Kauai, an average of 1.5 to 3.5 inches fell during the same time period.

The highest Oahu rainfall recorded in the past 48 hours as of 8 a.m. today was 14.26 inches at the Poamoho rain gauge.

Preliminary 48-hour rainfall averages on Oahu include up to 4.55 inches in upper Nuuanu, 3.64 inches in Waianae, and 3.55 inches at Aloha Tower.

On Maui, meanwhile, the Kula 1 rain gauge as of 8 a.m. today recorded 48-hour totals of 12.69 inches.

At Nene Cabin on Hawaii island, 48-hour totals as of 8 a.m. today were at 13.42 inches, down from 14.07 inches as of 4:23 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters say the threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms capable of producing flooding still persists over Oahu and Kauai today, and potentially into tonight over Kauai.

A flood watch remains in effect for Kauai County and Oahu through 6 p.m. today.