University of Hawaii football coach Todd Graham addresses criticism

In the aftermath of three starters entering the NCAA transfer portal and some University of Hawaii football players voicing complaints about leadership in a Twitter chat, head coach Todd Graham today expressed an intent to improve communication with team members.

“Obviously, everyone can learn,” Graham said. “Everyone can get better. You take ownership. We’re listening. We’re learning. And we’re communicating.”

Several digital services reported last week’s Twitter Spaces forum in which some former Warriors complained of Graham fostering a dysfunctional atmosphere.

Graham acknowledged his persona of being a tough disciplinarian.

“The bottom line is we try to do things the right way,” Graham said. “Part of that is, you know, you’ve got to have discipline with what you’re doing, structure, and those type of things.”

But Graham indicated his approach is absent of malice.

“I know what our heart is, and I think these guys know our heart, and all’s you can do is take ownership and learn and listen and get better,” Graham said. “And communicate. And that’s one thing we’re going to do. We’re going to communicate with our guys. Every single one of them.”

Graham said there are leadership groups on the team.

“Obviously, I can’t meet with 125 people,” Graham said. “But each one of our coaches is meeting with each one of them, and make sure we’re listening, and make sure that we’re learning, and getting better at what we’re doing.”

--

