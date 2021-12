Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state wants the Navy to drain the Red Hill fuel tanks and either fix the problems there or store the fuel elsewhere (“Navy says it will contest state’s order demanding suspension of Red Hill fuel operations,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 8).

It’s not clear whether the state can force the Navy to act if it refuses to accept such a drastic and expensive solution to what is obviously a huge health problem. I agree that drastic measures are justified.

Even if the Navy agrees, major questions remain. Should the tanks be repaired or abandoned? Would draining the tanks pose more safety problems?

Where would the drained fuel be stored, temporarily or permanently? Does the need to protect the fuel from attack justify building new tanks underground?

This is not a problem that can be solved quickly and easily.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

Federal funds needed to clear blocked streams

We were experiencing heavy rains, enough to prompt a flash flood warning. Does this mean that residents living in flood-prone areas along the shore areas of Haleiwa and Waialua will again have to bite the costly bullet of repairing flood-damaged property?

As I pen this letter, the night’s flood outcome is an unknown factor. Flooding in that area is largely caused by blockage of the stream areas, real estate that crosses many jurisdictions of responsibility. Because of that diversity, no one entity is willing to take on a coordinated fix and the problem gets booted like the proverbial target in the game of kick-the-can.

The situation will never get resolved unless federal funds get earmarked for such a project. Thus my challenge to the area’s state Senate and House representatives: Spearhead a committee of all the organizations involved to acquire funds from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure program to complete the job. The stated use of those funds is appropriate for such work.

Roger Williams

Mililani

For public safety, aerial bombs must be stopped

I totally agree with Michael O’Hara questioning the nonenforcement of aerial bombs in Kaneohe (“Police ignore bombs exploding in Kaneohe,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 3).

We live in Pearl City and have had similar experiences with these bombs. In our area they are set off at least three or four times a week, usually at night but within the past week during the daytime as well. We feel the loudness of these bombs has increased appreciably this year.

In addition to disturbing pets and everyone else, I recently learned they might possibly pose a fire hazard. A firefighter fighting the fire above Kalihi recently noted on Hawaii News Now that he cringes whenever he hears them, fearing the fires they may ignite.

We are an island state. These illegal bombs are not being flown in. They are being shipped in. So why can’t law enforcement, or whoever else has jurisdiction, stop these bombs from coming in? Someone is making a ton of money off of this illegal activity, which is why it continues year after year.

Donna Maeda

Pearl City

Vares-Lum a good choice to lead East-West Center

I have two comments regarding Mark Valencia’s concerns about the new president of the East-West Center being a retired military officer (“Native Hawaiian trailblazer Suzanne Vares-Lum named East-West Center president,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 18).

First, it appears that Valencia does not know Vares-Lum. Vares-Lum is an outstanding and accomplished leader with a very collaborative leadership style.

Second, with his questions, he seemed to infer that the very distinguished East-West Center Board of Governors did not do due diligence in its selection of Vares-Lum as president. I am sure the board found her to be the standout candidate to carry forward the missions of the East-West Center.

The East-West Center idealistic flame will not “flicker,” but will be brightened by her leadership.

Fred P. Gustavson

Kailua

Blaisdell not only place to enjoy live theater

Reading “Views and Voices,” I wonder if I am on a different planet. Or for a moment, did I imagine that the only place to see live theater is at the Blaisdell (“Broadway back in Honolulu,” Star-Advertiser, Off The News, Dec. 6)? Have you been living here for years, waiting for the Blaisdell to put on live theater shows?

You don’t have to.

Have you forgotten that we have multiple venues right here in Hawaii for Broadway and off-Broadway-type live theater?

Anyone with access to the internet can find a list of at least 32 venues for good if not great live performances around our island state. Try the Hawaii Community Theater Web Index.

And they are a lot more affordable than the ticket prices at the Blaisdell, so you can include auntie, uncle and the kids.

Here are a few: Diamond Head Theatre (since 1915!); Hawaii Theatre; Manoa Valley Theatre; The Actors Group at Dole Cannery; military theaters; community college theaters; and Kumu Kahua.

Marcy and Bob Katz

Makiki

Killing unborn babies a deal with the devil

A recent letter to the editor said that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, it would be making a deal with the devil (“Women have right to decide on abortion,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 6).

A deal was already made with the devil when abortion was legalized. The letter went on to say that women will take matters into their own hands and many will die.

Well, what about the millions of babies whose lives have been taken and will be taken by abortions? Yes, women have the right to decide what to do with their own bodies, but not at the expense of the unborn.

To say that a baby born might suffer being killed when going to school is ridiculous. What are the chances of that happening compared to certain death of the baby during abortion?

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

