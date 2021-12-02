Broadway in Hawaii announces new season that includes ‘Hamilton’ and ‘Cats’

“Hamilton,” the Broadway blockbuster that swept the nation with its contemporary portrayal of America’s Founding Fathers, headlines a slate of shows coming to the islands as part of the latest Broadway in Hawaii series.

The lineup, announced today, also includes the local premiere of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” based on the life and music of the hit-making composer, and the return of “Cats,” the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical inspired by poetry of the T.S. Eliot. Previously announced was “Jersey Boys,” the musical about Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, which will be staged in September after the pandemic disrupted its original May 2020 run.

The season opens April 19 for a six-day run of “Beautiful.” A jukebox musical featuring many King hits, it tells the story of her early days as a composer, working first with her husband Gerry Goffin and later with fellow songwriters Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. Featuring songs such as “So Far Away,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” the musical won two Tonys in 2014, including best sound design, while the album of the music won the Grammy in 2015 for best musical theater album.

“Hamilton,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, opens in December 2022 for an extended run. The Dec. 8-14 shows will be for reserved for series subscribers, with general admission shows running from Dec. 15 to Jan. 29, 2023. The show blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and pop music genres as it tells the life story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the most important figures in the American Revolution and the early development of the U.S. The show received more than a dozen Tonys, a Pulitzer Prize, a Grammy and a Kennedy Center Honor, among many other awards.

“Cats” returns to Hawaii June 13-18, 2023, after a highly successful run in 2010. Inspired by T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” the musical became one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history, winning seven Tony Awards. Best known among its many great tunes is the hit song “Memory.”

Tickets for the shows begin at $181 for a three-show subscription, not including “Jersey Boys,” which must be purchased separately. Visit broadwayinhawaii.com for more information.

Officials said 2019 season ticket holders can renew for the same seats for the new season.