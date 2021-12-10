WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State Legislature holds briefing on Red Hill water crisis

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Hawaii State Legislature is holding a joint informational briefing today with various state, county and federal officials to address the ongoing Red Hill water contamination crisis.

The Navy has shut down its Halawa and Aiea-Halawa shafts after determining contamination in its water system. Navy officials said the contamination came from an unused segment of the distribution system and that the Aiea-Halawa shafts do not have detectable levels of petroleum.

Military and non-military water users in the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam area reported smelling a strong odor of fuel from their tap water with many who reported falling ill.

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported water samples taken from the Navy’s Red Hill shaft on Dec. 5 contained total petroleum hydrocarbons associated with diesel fuel.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has already shut down the Halawa and Aiea wells to protect Oahu’s drinking water system from contamination. According to Honolulu Board of Water Supply manager and chief engineer Ernie Lau, it could be years before the board is able to resume use of its Halawa shaft.

During the briefing, Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey of the U.S. Pacific Fleet said the Navy’s Waiawa shaft has been providing all water to the Navy water distribution system since the Red Hill and Halawa shafts closed due to fuel contamination. To effect a cleanup, the Navy plans to directionally flush clean water through the 25 million-gallon system, followed by a flush of individual homes and facilities. VanderLey hopes to complete the project by Christmas.

The state Department of Health is reviewing the Navy’s plan and has approved flushing operations related to the system’s distribution lines.

The Navy has contracted and is airlifting in two granulated active carbon (GAC) filtration systems to pump and clean water from the Red Hill shaft. The hardware is expected to be operational within two to three weeks.

VanderLey expressed interest in developing an on-island water testing facility capable of detecting future events.

