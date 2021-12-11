Indian Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter account hacked

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was hacked, his office said.
The account using the handle @narendramodi has since been restored after the brief incident, it added.
“The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a tweet early Sunday. “In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored.”
During the time the account was compromised, a tweet was sent falsely saying that India had officially adopted Bitcoin as the legal tender, and that the country has bought the digital currency which it would distribute to citizens.
In late November, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government had no proposal to recognize Bitcoin as a currency in the country.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.