Indian Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter account hacked

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was hacked, his office said.

The account using the handle @narendramodi has since been restored after the brief incident, it added.

“The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a tweet early Sunday. “In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored.”

During the time the account was compromised, a tweet was sent falsely saying that India had officially adopted Bitcoin as the legal tender, and that the country has bought the digital currency which it would distribute to citizens.

In late November, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government had no proposal to recognize Bitcoin as a currency in the country.