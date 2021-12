Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. Navy’s intent to contest Hawaii’s emergency public health order is disgusting, cavalier and shameful (“Navy says it will contest state’s order demanding suspension of Red Hill fuel operations,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 8). Read more

Navy must act now to clean up its mess

The U.S. Navy’s intent to contest Hawaii’s emergency public health order is disgusting, cavalier and shameful (“Navy says it will contest state’s order demanding suspension of Red Hill fuel operations,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 8).

On Dec. 7, the same day the Navy produced a huge public relations event honoring victims and veterans of the Pearl Harbor attack, it gave the big ol’ “middle-finger salute” to active-duty military personnel and their families, as well as the rest of us living on Oahu.

It seems the Navy has been providing petroleum-tainted tap water to its own people living on its own bases and has known this since July (that’s six months!) without telling anyone. On Pearl Harbor Day, after the public show was over, the Navy command refused to comply with the emergency order.

If this status quo continues, not only will military families be fed poisoned water, but all families on Oahu will be endangered as well. We will become another Flint, Mich., where there was “water, water everywhere, and not a drop to drink.”

Shame on the U.S. Navy! Stop stalling, stop poisoning Oahu’s water, clean up the mess you created, and do it now.

Jill Thach

Kailua

Military has long list of Superfund sites

It makes us all wonder about the long-term effects of the fuel contamination at Red Hill when we recall the many, many Environmental Protection Agency Superfund sites around the country that are military-related. Since the 1980s, cleanup has been regulated by the EPA. It included soil removal to protect water sources from ongoing contamination. This was applied even to fuel spills at the local gas station.

The list of military site contamination is a very long one, and now we should add Red Hill to it. Unfortunately, the unknown amount of fuel in the subsurface soil will continue to encroach on the aquifer unless it is removed or contained.

Hopefully the federal budget for the military includes these costs of cleanup in the Defense Department’s $768 billion 2022 defense policy bill.

Scott Gilbert

Kaneohe

Graham has done much for UH football

As I was reading the article, “Healing begins for UH, with players taking the lead” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 9), I couldn’t help but feel empathy and sadness for Coach Todd Graham.

In his short tenure, he’s had to deal with the following:

>> Taking over the University of Hawaii football program from Nick Rolovich. A tough act to follow.

>> Losing the home field after Aloha Stadium was deemed unsafe.

>> The football team playing most of its games on the road in 2020.

>> Having to deal with the strict COVID-19 mandates set forth by the state.

>> Finally getting to play in front of a home crowd in the last games of the 2021 season.

Now he has a few players who didn’t have the courage to sit down and talk to the coaches. They aired their grievances on social media and did not keep things “in house.” After all of that, Graham and crew led UH to one bowl game victory and will play in the Aloha Bowl.

Yo, Coach Graham! You’re doing a great job! I’m proud of you and your staff.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

24th anniversary of H-3 opening

Just sitting in our current home in western Pennsylvania, contemplating life, an event date popped into my aging mind: Dec. 12, 1997, the day Interstate Route H-3 opened to traffic.

I was fortunate to spend most of my career as a highway civil engineer working on projects in Hawaii from 1976 through retirement in 2011.

H-3 occupied many of those years, off and on. For those who remember the challenges of getting through many bumps along the approval road, we were able to provide a new Koolau crossing that provided relief to the Pali and Likelike highways, and a scenic highway for visitors and residents alike to enjoy.

It is 24 years since the opening. It seems like a long time, but the memories of time spent in Halawa and Haiku valleys, the beautiful ohia trees in blossom, the sheer windward face of the mountain in Haiku with waterfalls on a rainy day, and the comradery of those who worked together to bring this project to fruition, and many more, live on.

Mahalo and aloha to all.

Perry Small

Beaver Falls, Pa.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter