comscore Honolulu Marathon was a win for all involved | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Marathon was a win for all involved

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Paige Bacsik, above left, and Liz Dowling, of Grand Prairie, Texas, were enjoying the run Sunday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Paige Bacsik, above left, and Liz Dowling, of Grand Prairie, Texas, were enjoying the run Sunday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Glenn Suzuki employed some super powers for his run.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Glenn Suzuki employed some super powers for his run.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM A runner took a break to cool off with just 3 miles left to the finish.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    A runner took a break to cool off with just 3 miles left to the finish.

Laurie Hunt, Rachel and Elana Greenberg, and Ilana Lupovitch are all health care workers and friends from their college days at the University of Maryland. They chose to gather from around the country at the Honolulu Marathon on Sunday. Read more

Previous Story
Red Hill’s troubled past casts a shadow on Navy operations

Scroll Up