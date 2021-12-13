Honolulu Marathon men: Often running alone, Emmanuel Saina energized by crowd in the end
Emmanuel Saina from Kenya broke the tape to win Sunday’s Honolulu Marathon men’s race.
John Benner, a botanist from Boston who now lives on Hawaii Island, finished second in the Honolulu Marathon a day after winning the Kalakaua Merrie Mile on Saturday. His time on Sunday was 2:35.33.
Emmanuel Saina from Kenya won the Honolulu Marathon mens race at 2:14:30.
