comscore Honolulu Marathon men: Often running alone, Emmanuel Saina energized by crowd in the end | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Honolulu Marathon men: Often running alone, Emmanuel Saina energized by crowd in the end

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Emmanuel Saina from Kenya broke the tape to win Sunday’s Honolulu Marathon men’s race.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM John Benner, a botanist from Boston who now lives on Hawaii Island, finished second in the Honolulu Marathon a day after winning the Kalakaua Merrie Mile on Saturday. His time on Sunday was 2:35.33.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Emmanuel Saina from Kenya won the Honolulu Marathon mens race at 2:14:30.

Emmanuel Saina found strength in solitude. Less than four miles into the Honolulu Marathon, Saina found himself running alone into Waikiki in the dark of Sunday morning. Read more

