Repairs to reopen USS Arizona Memorial shoreside dock begin Wednesday

Repairs on the now-closed USS Arizona Memorial shoreside dock will begin Wednesday after Navy crews determined that the best course of action is to remove the damaged dock ramp via crane to fix another broken coupling, the National Park Service said today in a release.

The park service said it was alerted to the faulty connection Sunday and “in the interest of public and resource safety, the decision was made to suspend public programs via the U.S. Navy white boats to the USS Arizona Memorial.”

The shoreside dock, which is used to embark passengers for the short boat ride to the memorial over the sunken battleship, was down for 17 days in September. A steel collar that connects the dock to the ramp bridge had been severed as a result of wake and tidal movement. The ramp had slid and was in danger of falling into the water, officials said.

“The (new) issue is located in the same area as the previous shoreside dock issue was. It’s not the steel collar, but it’s in the same general area,” said park service spokeswoman Emily Pruett.

Once the repairs are complete the dock ramp will be re-installed and undergo stress tests, which include allowing the USS Arizona Navy detachment to practice docking and departing with the white boats.

“Operations will resume when National Park Service and U.S. Navy personnel deem conditions safe enough for the white boats to use the shoreside dock,” the park service said.

The Pearl Harbor Visitor Center grounds, museums, and park film (on the open-air lanai) are still accessible, officials noted. Visitors can still participate in the Pacific Historic Parks audio tour and visit the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, and the Battleship Missouri Memorial.