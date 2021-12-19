USS Arizona Memorial boat tours resume

Boat trips to the USS Arizona Memorial at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial resumed today after an issue with the shoreside dock was resolved.

Operations were suspended for a week to remove the damaged dock ramp via crane to fix a broken coupling, National Park Service officials said.

The shoreside dock, which is used to embark passengers for the short boat ride to the memorial over the sunken battleship, was down for 17 days in September. A steel collar that connects the dock to the ramp bridge had been severed as a result of wake and tidal movement. The ramp had slid and was in danger of falling into the water, officials had said.

Visits to the memorial resumed today, “thanks to the hard work of Navy Facilities (NAVFAC) and National Park Service Facilities Rangers,” the National Park Service said in a press release.

The Park Service expects a bump in visitors due to holiday travel, and recommends reservations via recreation.gov.

Same-day walk-in first-come first-served ticket distribution program has been discontinued. Reservations are not required to visit the Pearl Harbor visitor center grounds, museums, and park film. Visitors can still participate in the Pacific Historic Parks Audio Tour, VR Center, and visit The Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, and the Battleship Missouri Memorial.

Visit nps.gov/pearlharbor for more information.