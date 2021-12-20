WATCH LIVE: Ige budget plan would boost spending, restore some pandemic cuts

Gov. David Ige today unveiled a budget ahead of the upcoming legislative session that calls for a 12.2% increase in general fund spending as Hawaii’s economy improves while doubts remain over future federal funding and the impact of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

The general fund budget would increase by $942.3 million for fiscal year 2023, for a total of $8.702 billion, under Ige’s proposal. The state’s operating budget would increase 10.2%, to $16.926 billion, in fiscal 2023.

Ige’s plan would restore COVID-19-related cuts to public education and the University of Hawaii system which he said will help UH drive Hawaii into a better economic future.

He also hopes to fund, or increase funding, to:

>> Restore job positions lost during the pandemic. “Given the improvement to the state’s fiscal position, we must replenish resources for programs providing critical state services that were decimated by budget reductions,” Ige said in his budget plans. “Essential positions and funding must be restored, in addition to providing sufficient funding for increases in essential operating costs, such as utilities and insurance.”

>> Help Hawaii’s Department of Defense plan for COVID-19 preparedness.

>> “Transition Hawaii’s health system and economy from focusing on pandemic response to embracing a new normal that carefully reopens our islands for business and social interaction.”

>> Place $1 billion into the state’s Emergency and Budget Reserve Fund “because the federal government may not be able to assist as generously in the future,” Ige said.

The state Council on Revenues is expected to make an updated economic forecast next month, which could affect Ige’s budget numbers.