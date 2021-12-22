Christmas Eve and Day 2021: List of what’s open and closed on Oahu

Want to know what’s open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Here’s your guide to mall hours, public services and more on Oahu.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES (CLOSED)

>> Federal offices

>> State offices

>> City, county offices and all satellite city halls

SCHOOLS (CLOSED)

>> Public school

>> University of Hawaii

PUBLIC SERVICES/ATTRACTIONS (VARIES)

>> All public libraries are closed Christmas Day, but some locations are open Christmas Eve (view the schedule).

>> Open markets will be closed both days.

>> Honolulu Zoo will be open Christmas Eve, but closed the following day.

>> Hawaiian Humane Society will be open until 2 p.m. Friday, but closed Saturday.

>> Parks and botanical gardens will be open Friday, but closed Christmas Day (view the website).

>> All Blood Bank of Hawaii branches will be open Friday, but closed Saturday.

>> The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed both days.

>> Iolani Palace will be closed Christmas Day.

>> The Pearl Harbor National Memorial and Visitor Center will be closed Christmas Day and reopen 7 a.m. Dec. 26.

>> Municipal golf courses will be open Friday, but hours vary Saturday (visit honolulu.gov/des/golf for more details):

— The Pali and West Loch Golf Courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for 18-hole play; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for nine-hole play.

— Ala Wai, Ewa Villages and Ted Makalena Golf Courses will be closed.

— Kahuku Golf Course will open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FINANCIAL SERVICES (VARIES)

>> Most banks are closed Saturday, but check websites for details on Friday hours:

— American Savings Bank branches will be open until 2 p.m. Friday, but close Saturday.

— Bank of Hawaii will be closed Christmas Day.

— Central Pacific Bank will be open Friday (Ewa branch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; main branch from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; all other branches from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Customer Service Center from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.). All branches and the Customer Service Center will be closed Saturday.

— First Hawaiian Bank will be closed Christmas Day.

— Territorial Savings Bank will be open until 1 p.m. Friday, but close Saturday.

>> Most savings and loans:

— Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union will be open until 1 p.m. Friday, but close Saturday.

— Hawaii State Federal Credit Union will be closed both days.

— Hawaii Central Federal Credit Union will close 1 p.m. Friday, but close Saturday.

— Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union will be closed both days.

>> Stock brokerages

SHOPPING MALLS

(Individual store and restaurant hours may vary from mall hours. Check websites for details.)

>> Ala Moana Center will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but close Saturday.

>> Kahala Mall will be closed Saturday, but select merchants such as Consolidated Kahala Theatre, Longs Drugs and Starbucks will be open Christmas Day.

>> Windward Mall will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but close Saturday.

>> Pearlridge Center will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but close Christmas Day.

>> Waikele Premium Outlets will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but close Saturday.

>> Ka Makana Alii will be open Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., but close Christmas Day.

OTHER

>> TheBus is operating on a Sunday schedule on both days (view the schedule).

>> Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, police services will be available on both days.

>> On-street parking is free except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikiki streets (view the list here).

>> Parking will be restricted in Lanikai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. over the three-day holiday weekend.

>> Traffic: No contra-flow cones.

>> U.S. Postal Service Office locations will be closed Christmas Day and regular mail will not be delivered. Mail will be delivered and also picked up from blue collection boxes on Christmas Eve. Visit the USPS locator to check on Christmas hours for the location nearest you.

>> Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open Friday, but closed Saturday.