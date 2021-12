Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s a series of unfriendly acts from the place dubbed, in another era, as “The Friendly Isle.” Three Hawaiian monk seals have been killed on Molokai this year. Read more

It’s a series of unfriendly acts from the place dubbed, in another era, as “The Friendly Isle.” Three Hawaiian monk seals have been killed on Molokai this year. The latest death was discovered Tuesday when the seal, one of an endangered species, was found shot in the head.

Such a cruel act was noted with appropriate distress by Native Hawaiian activist Walter Ritte, who reminded everyone the creature had been in Hawaii before people. They are kamaaina, not pests, as some unfortunately see them.