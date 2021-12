Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In response to Ronald Kienitz, talk about sour grapes (“Straub’s new center doesn’t look like much,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 18). I am guessing he wanted a Disneyland setting or maybe a resort with a pool? Read more

Straub’s design about functionality, not ‘wow’

In response to Ronald Kienitz, talk about sour grapes (“Straub’s new center doesn’t look like much,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 18). I am guessing he wanted a Disneyland setting or maybe a resort with a pool?

I am not any kind of architect, but I am sure this is more about functionality. I believe this entire medical campus — which I think is modern-looking — will be more than just about beauty, but about usage and and being patient- friendly, with ease of access. It’s not about the “wow” factor. Maybe Kienitz needs to “go back to the drawing board.”

Kip Anderson

Salt Lake

Can GAC filters handle petroleum in water?

Emergency room physicians use granulated activated charcoal (GAC) to adsorb toxins ingested by humans. It can be lifesaving but it has its limitations, including the inability to adsorb petroleum. I had this in my memory and I confirmed it by review of an article in Medical News Today.

I would be curious to know how the GAC systems to be used by the Navy differ so that they can adsorb the contaminating petroleum. Or are we being treated to something that looks and sounds good but is largely ineffective?

If GAC doesn’t adsorb petroleum, aren’t we then just discharging the contaminated water into the grassy fields and storm drains (“Massive water filters arrive,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 20)?

Frank P. Reynolds, M.D.

Mililani

No doubt Navy must empty Red Hill tanks

One of the best predictors of future performance is past performance. One definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results.

Does the Navy actually believe the people of Hawaii are ignorant enough to drink their fuel Kool-Aid?

The Navy must remove those fuel tanks before it turns Oahu into another Kahoolawe. How can this even be debatable? Auwe!

Bruce Lee

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter