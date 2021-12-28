Brown water advisories are issued for Oahu’s northern, windward shores

After staying in effect for three weeks following record heavy rains Dec. 6, an islandwide brown water advisory for Oahu was finally canceled Monday.

However, brown water advisories were issued Monday for Oahu’s Waimea Bay Beach Park, Haleiwa Beach Park and Kualoa Co. Regional Park, for the waters around and to either side of Kualoa Pt.

The cause was heavy rain that resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters, the state Department of Health Clean Water Branch said, advising the public to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

“Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out,” DOH advises.

The advisory remained in effect for the three Oahu coastal areas as of this morning.

For more information, go to eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb.