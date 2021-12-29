comscore Honolulu Fire Department airlifts injured visitor from Judd Trail in Nuuanu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Fire Department airlifts injured visitor from Judd Trail in Nuuanu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:09 pm

The Honolulu Fire Department this afternoon airlifted an injured hiker from the Judd Trail in Nuuanu. Four HFD units staffed with 11 personnel responded to the 911 call at 3:30 p.m., with the first unit arriving nine minutes later.

A landing zone was established near the Board of Water Supply pumping station, and HFD’s Air 1 helicopter and a rescue team located the 25-year-old woman, a visitor from Canada, at 4:05 p.m using GPS coordinates and an aerial search, according to an HFD news release.

The hiker, who had injured her right shoulder, was then safely airlifted to the landing zone and transferred to an Emergency Medical Services ambulance at 4:18 p.m.

HFD advises hikers to pack a fully charged cell phone and external backup battery, stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected, select trails according to their abilities, and stay on established trails and observe warning signs.

