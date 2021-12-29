Maui boy, 17, dies from injuries after car crash into ravine in Lahaina

Maui police say that a 17-year-old boy involved in a solo car crash into a ravine in Lahaina earlier this week has died.

The male teen suffered life-threatening injuries early Monday morning when the Pontiac Firebird he was driving ran off Honoapiilani Highway and crashed into a ravine, where the vehicle caught fire.

The 17-year-old boy was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police said the teen died at 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday after succumbing to his injuries at Maui Memorial.

The crash occurred at about 2:24 a.m. on the Honoapiilani Highway nearly 300 feet north of Leialii Parkway near mile-marker 22.

Police said a preliminary investigation reveals that the operator of the Firebird was speeding south in the area of Wahikuli Wayside Park.

The driver apparently lost control of his vehicle and collided into a guard rail before crossing both the southbound and northbound lanes and through the intersection of Leialii Parkway into a dirt field and then a ravine.

At this time, speed is considered a factor in the crash, and alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash, while potential drug use has yet to be determined, police said. The teen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but the airbags did not deploy.

To date, police said there have been 15 traffic fatalities for the couunty this year compared to 10 during the same time last year.