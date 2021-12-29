comscore Navy continues its fight against state’s emergency order on Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Navy continues its fight against state’s emergency order on Red Hill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:10 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM An electronic billboard at the gate of the U.S. Army’s Red Hill facility is seen on Dec. 2.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    An electronic billboard at the gate of the U.S. Army’s Red Hill facility is seen on Dec. 2.

The Navy on Wednesday filed 43-pages of objections to a recent decision by a hearing officer that the Department of Health’s emergency order relating to its Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility be upheld. Read more

Previous Story
Woman apologizes for posting photos of rock throwing at Mauna Kea’s Lake Waiau

Scroll Up