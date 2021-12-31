Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Slowing traffic at junction a wise move Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Castle Junction intersection, where the Pali and Kamehameha highways meet, often brings traffic racing toward Kaneohe that should slow down. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Castle Junction intersection, where the Pali and Kamehameha highways meet, often brings traffic racing toward Kaneohe that should slow down. Accidents fronting Hawaii Pacific University can be avoided when the speed limit drops Monday to 35 mph from 45. Signage is now confusing there, anyway. Even when HPU gives way to Adventist Health Castle’s planned new facility, enhanced safety will be crucial. As much as drivers chafe over such reductions, this is one change that is long overdue. Previous Story Editorial: Urgent push for COVID testing, boosters