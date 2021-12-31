Editorial: Slowing traffic at junction a wise move

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Castle Junction intersection, where the Pali and Kamehameha highways meet, often brings traffic racing toward Kaneohe that should slow down. Accidents fronting Hawaii Pacific University can be avoided when the speed limit drops Monday to 35 mph from 45. Signage is now confusing there, anyway.

Even when HPU gives way to Adventist Health Castle’s planned new facility, enhanced safety will be crucial.

As much as drivers chafe over such reductions, this is one change that is long overdue.