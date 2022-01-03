Former Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel now headed to Oklahoma instead of UCLA

Former Mililani and Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who announced his intention to transfer to UCLA last month, is now headed to Oklahoma.

Gabriel posted the news on his social media page this afternoon, adding the caption, “they say life’s a gamble like rolling the dice…DIMETIME.”

Gabriel deleted all mentions of his transfer to UCLA on social media. Just last week, former University of Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau, who was teammates with Gabriel at Mililani, announced he would transfer to UCLA.

Gabriel is Hawaii’s high school football career passing record holder and threw for 8,041 yards and 70 touchdowns with 14 interceptions in 26 career games at UCF.

Earlier today, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, who threw 21 touchdowns and four interceptions after taking over the starting role from Spencer Rattler during the season, announced he was entering the transfer portal but did not rule out returning to Oklahoma.

The Sooners lost head coach Lincoln Riley, who was hired away by Southern California in late November. Oklahoma replaced him by hiring away defensive coordinator Brent Venables from Clemson.

Venables hired Jeff Lebby, who was offensive coordinator at UCF during Gabriel’s freshman season in 2019, to the same position at Oklahoma.