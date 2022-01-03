Hawaii basketball team’s road game at Fullerton on Thursday is canceled

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team’s road game against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues involving the Rainbow Warriors’ program, school officials announced today on Twitter.

This will be the ’Bows’ fourth consecutive cancellation, and third against a Big West opponent.

The ’Bows were scheduled to depart Tuesday morning for the first leg of a two-game road trip. During today’s Zoom session with the media, UH coach Eran Ganot expressed optimism about the coming road trip. But that changed following the notice of cancellation this afternoon.

Health/safety protocols forced the cancellation of the ’Bows’ games against Northern Iowa on Christmas Day and last week’s Big West games against UC Davis and UC Riverside. All four games were deemed “no contests,” and do not count against the ’Bows’ record.

On tonight’s coach’s show, Ganot indicated the ’Bows still plan to travel to California for Saturday’s game against Long Beach State.