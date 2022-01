Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When my daughter, Jenny, was young, I would think of different ways to encourage her to eat vegetables. Read more

When my daughter, Jenny, was young, I would think of different ways to encourage her to eat vegetables. One dip she liked was a simple mixture of soy sauce with mayonnaise. We called it secret sauce to make it seem special. You could serve it with raw vegetables, but our favorite way was to cut eggplant or firm alii mushrooms in any shape, microwave until tender and serve with that secret sauce. Adults may like the kick of cayenne pepper or the Japanese ground peppers called shichimi togarashi.

In a few minutes, you can make this simple vegetable dish. Don’t keep it a secret.

Microwaved Eggplant with Secret Sauce

Ingredients:

• 1 Asian (long) eggplant, substitute alii mushrooms

• 2 teaspoons water

• 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise

• 2 teaspoons light soy sauce

• Sprinkle cayenne or shichimi togarashi powder (optional)

Directions:

Cut eggplant into 1/2-inch rounds or sticks. Discard top. Place in microwaveable bowl with water and cover with plastic wrap. Microwave until tender, about 8 minutes. Remove from microwave and let sit for 3 minutes. Remove plastic wrap carefully as there will be steam. Drain water and cool. Substitute alii or other mushrooms, sliced lengthwise or in chunks.

Mix mayonnaise and soy sauce together to make secret sauce. Top with cayenne or Japanese togarashi powder or serve on the side, . Dip eggplant in secret sauce and enjoy.

Makes about 2 servings as a side.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.