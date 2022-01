Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I applaud the powerful words of state Department of Health hearings officer David Day and Board of Water Supply chief engineer Ernie Lau regarding the military’s Red Hill fuel tanks (“BWS lauds ruling to drain fuel tanks,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 29).

They have a formidable foe in the Department of the Navy, but they can prevail to protect the health of Oahu citizens. To illustrate what is possible, I suggest the book “We Fought the Navy and Won,” by Doloris Coulter Cogan. The book details how the citizens of Guam threw off the yoke of the U.S. Navy’s de facto martial law in the post-World War II years to become a self-governing U.S. territory instead of an oppressed overseas possession. Kahoolawe is another example.

Dave Manu Bird

Kaimuki

Blangiardi fails to speak clearly about Red Hill

Mayor Rick Blangiardi tells us that he has “chosen not to comment on the Red Hill matter.” The “matter”? Even the Navy had to admit that poisoning its own wells with its leaking fuel tanks is a “crisis.”

Blangiardi does not seem to be able to get his story straight. First he said he needed more information and anyway, he has other problems on his plate (like COVID-19). Then he said it was “protocol” for him not to interfere with the Board of Water Supply. Which is it?

Did he listen to the contested case hearing, in which enough information was presented to prove to the Department of Health that hearing officer David Day’s characterizing Red Hill as “a ticking time bomb” was correct?

As for protocol, Blangiardi put it this way: “I’m not going to grandstand and get in the way of Ernie Lau.”

Mr. Mayor, please. No one gets in the way of Ernie Lau. We simply stand with him — in awe of his forthright concern for our health and safety — until the tanks are emptied.

Kevin O’Leary

Kalihi Valley

Jan. 6 insurrection criminal act against U.S.

On the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, some would appear to want to characterize this armed and violent revolt as some kind of “pep rally” or harmless demonstration on behalf of Donald Trump, or something instigated by the FBI.

It was anything but; in fact, it was an attempted overthrow of our election and our government with our ex-president spreading falsehoods about a stolen election. All of those involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and the sentences should be harsh enough to deter such conduct ever again.

Unfortunately America has always overlooked and glossed over its brutal past, from the forced removal and near-extermination of the indigenous Indians and their buffalo, to the treatment of African Americans to this day.

The Capitol uprising of Jan. 6, 2021, should never be forgotten for what it was: a criminal act against the United States of America and democracy.

Steve Cedillos

Ala Moana

Lawmakers ignore fireworks health threat

Why are there no container searches to halt the introduction of illegal fireworks into Hawaii? Our legislators stop at nothing to prevent the spread of drugs in the islands, and now appear outraged about what has happened to the University of Hawaii football program.

But when it comes to the problem of illegal fireworks — a serious threat to the health and safety of our community — our lawmakers have dropped the ball.

Wray Jose

Manoa

U.S. Postal Service slow to deliver timely mail

Am I the only one who is very mad at our past president, Donald Trump? My daughter ordered my Christmas cards from a mainland company the first week of November, and they still had not arrived at my house by mail as of Dec. 28, 2021.

I am really mad about the present U.S. Postal Service over the way the service has been this past year. Not only the letter service; some of the magazines that I get come with outdated information by the time they arrive.

Isabel C. Hoe

Kaimuki

Mail solicitation isn’t what it seems

We received an official-looking letter in the mail this week in a windowed envelope addressed to my wife stating, “County Deed Records, FINAL NOTICE.”

It appeared to be an official letter but after reading it fully, I realized that it was probably soliciting home replacement warranties for mechanical systems. We have no such warranty to extend nor did we ever.

The letter gave a number to call, which was answered by sales people who said that this was to replace the warranty provided by our original loan holder, which is false. Finally, the responder to my third call said that there was nothing unlawful about sending solicitations in the mail.

I checked this group out over the internet and found that they have been targeting seniors on the mainland. I think they are now targeting Hawaii.

Joe Ferraro

Manoa

Homelessness a blight that needs to be solved

I cannot believe what I see today on many sidewalks and open spaces in Honolulu. I cannot believe we allow the blight of homelessness to exist. I feel there are others like me who see this problem as solvable. But sadly, there are others who do not want to solve this massive social problem.

So we allow this human misery to continue; let the deterioration of great cities continue; let the poor individuals with mental issues live like animals in the wild; let the crime wave continue, part of cities’ rising crime statistics; let the innocent public suffer, e.g., no more visits or walks in public parks or shopping, avoiding the open spaces they once enjoyed.

I ask myself: What kind of modern society do we have, with this huge human degradation existing and growing?

Norman Fung

Kaneohe

Tsai offers good advice for UH football program

Congrats to Stephen Tsai for his excellent article about whom University of Hawaii football coach Todd Graham should hire for his football team (“June Jones, Rich Miano among those who could help UH football change its image,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 4). What an awesome combination with Graham calling the defense and Jones calling the offense.

I hope Graham reads the article, puts any ego aside and offers Jones the OC position. I also hope Jones can put any ego aside and accept the position as an assistant coach.

They both express their desire to have a football team that represents Hawaii and one that Hawaii can be proud of. I can’t think of a better combination.

Cliff Toyama

Moanalua

