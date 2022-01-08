4 injured in 4-car crash near McGrew Point in Aiea

A four-car-crash left a 71-year-old man initially in critical condition and three injured in Aiea.

The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. today near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and McGrew Loop near the entrance to McGrew Point.

Emergency Medical Services responded to a 5:40 p.m. call.

EMS personnel treated the injured, which included a 35-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man. Both were taken by ambulance in serious condition to a hospital.

A 72-year-old man was evaluated and treated at the scene for minor injuries, but refused transport to a hospital.

The police department’s Vehicular Homicide Section did not respond to this incident. This section responds to critical and fatal traffic collisions.

It is unknown whether the 71-year-old man’s condition improved.