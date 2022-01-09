Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 4,578 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 4,578 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,105 fatalities and 143,224 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 811 fatalities on Oahu, 157 on Hawaii island, 105 on Maui, 19 on Kauai, two on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 837,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 59.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 3,212 new cases on Oahu, 364 on Hawaii island, 679 on Maui, 226 on Kauai, 20 on Molokai, eight on Lanai, and 69 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 101,813 on Oahu, 15,751 on Hawaii island, 15,604 on Maui, 5,313 on Kauai, 526 on Molokai and 255 on Lanai. There are also 3,962 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 39,071 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 2,370.

By island, Oahu has 29,755 active cases, the Big Island has 3,256, Maui has 4,014,Kauai has 1,716, Molokai has 232 and Lanai has 98.

Health officials counted 4,578 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 20.7% statewide positivity rate.

The state’s 7-day average infection count is 3,256, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 2,381 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 22.1%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,581,609 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 9,279 from a day earlier.

Health officials say that 74% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, 80% have received at least one dose, and 27% have received a third dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,370 have required hospitalizations, with nine new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty-one hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,339 hospitalizations within the state, 4,078 have been on Oahu, 653 on Maui, 484 on the Big Island, 108 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 248 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 24 in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators.