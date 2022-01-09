Hawai‘i Hotel and Restaurant Show set to return in March

The second Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show is scheduled to return in March after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official trade show of the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association and Hawai‘i Restaurant Association will be held March 30-31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

“With guidance from government and health authorities, we are pleased to be planning the Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show again this spring,” Mufi Hanne­mann, HTLA president and CEO, said in a news release. “HLTA looks forward to continuing the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association’s partnership with the Hawai‘i Restaurant Association and Honolulu Star-Advertiser ensuring that 2022’s show will enhance and solidify our standing as having the premier hospitality trade show in the islands.”

Hannemann said the show’s sponsors include Sysco Hawai‘i, UHA Health Insurance and the Indonesia Trade Promotion Center Los Angeles.

“Working closely with our partners, Hawaii’s newspaper is focused upon getting good news and information to the community,” said Dennis Francis, president and publisher of the Star-Advertiser. “We continue to assist HLTA and HRA with ongoing recovery efforts and the return of this important industry event. The show is an all-inclusive resource bringing the best of Hawaii and the Pacific Rim together. It can’t be missed by those working in the relevant industries.”

Organizers said the trade show is for professionals and students in the lodging, travel, hospitality and food service industries, including those employed by hotels, restaurants and related service companies.

Tom Jones, past chairman of the Hawai‘i Restaurant Association and president and co-owner of REI Food Service LLC, dba Gyotaku Restaurants, said attendees can expect unique new products from vendors, educational seminars by industry experts, live demonstrations and the latest trends in information technology.

“Hawaii’s restaurants and hospitality industry will emerge from the pandemic crisis stronger than ever,” Jones said. “We look forward to the second Hawai‘i Hotel and Restaurant Show acting as a key indicator of Hawaii’s resiliency.”

Admission is free but attendees must preregister online and be approved prior to arrival. Convention Center parking rates apply.

