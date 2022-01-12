Puna man arrested on drug and firearms charges

A 28-year-old Puna man was on Monday arrested and charged with drug and firearm offenses.

Officers from the Area I Special Enforcement Unit were in upper Puna on an unrelated incident when they saw Alden Pauline of Mountain View exit the front passenger door of a vehicle at a residence on Heno Street. Pauline was wanted for questioning in a separate robbery investigation, Hawaii Island police said in a release.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed a shotgun on the passenger seat.

Pauline was arrested and officers recovered an unknown substance that was later determined to be methamphetamine. The shotgun and three rounds of ammunition for two different weapons were also seized.

It is illegal for Pauline, who has a prior felony conviction, to own or be in possession of firearms or ammunition.

On Tuesday, Pauline was charged with two firearm offenses, promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, and prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia.

His bail was set at $60,000.