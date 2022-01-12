comscore Two-car accident in Moiliili leaves man in serious condition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Two-car accident in Moiliili leaves man in serious condition

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • MARK LADAO / STAR-ADVERTISER One man was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after an accident on S. King Street and Citron Wednesday afternoon.

    One man was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after an accident on S. King Street and Citron Wednesday afternoon.

A man in his 30s was transported to a hospital after Emergency Medical Services personnel administered life support following a two-vehicle accident on South King Street this afternoon.

The accident occurred at S. King Street and Citron Street at about 3:15 p.m.

EMS said the man was in serious condition.

