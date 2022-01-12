Two-car accident in Moiliili leaves man in serious condition

A man in his 30s was transported to a hospital after Emergency Medical Services personnel administered life support following a two-vehicle accident on South King Street this afternoon.
The accident occurred at S. King Street and Citron Street at about 3:15 p.m.
EMS said the man was in serious condition.
