High surf advisory for north, west shores of smaller islands likely to last through weekend

The National Weather Service has kept a high surf advisory in place for the north and west shores of Hawaii’s smaller isles, in effect until 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters said the advisory-level surf will continue along exposed north and west shores today as a west-northwest swell moves through, with a reinforcing west-northwest expected to arrive tonight through Saturday.

Thus, the surf advisory will likely be extended through most of the weekend.

Surf is expected to reach 15 to 20 feet along the north shores of isles from Niihau to Maui today, and to reach 10 to 15 feet along their west shores, with the exception of Maui.

Officials warn of shore break and strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Surf for south and east shores remains low, at 1 to 3 feet today and Saturday.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected today, with light winds and isolated showers. Highs are expected to range between 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit for most isles, with lows tonight dipping to 63 to 68.

Light and variable winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected to continue through early next week.

A small craft advisory remains in place for all waters northwest of Kauai to windward of Maui County through 6 p.m. today.