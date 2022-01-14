Tonga issues tsunami warning after undersea volcano erupts; no tsunami threat for Hawaii

WELLINGTON, New Zealand >> The Pacific nation of Tonga issued a tsunami warning Saturday after an undersea volcano erupted.
Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas.
The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning had been put in force for all of Tonga. There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.
The eruption Saturday was the latest in a series of spectacular eruptions from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano.
