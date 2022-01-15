2 men injured in plane crash near Hana Airport

Two men were injured this morning when a small plane crashed near the Hana Airport on Maui this morning.

Maui Fire Department personnel arrived on scene at about 10 a.m. and located the aircraft roughly 100 yards west of the airport’s runway in heavy foliage.

A 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old man were aboard the small privately owned aircraft that crashed.

One of the two people aboard was able to walk away from the wreckage.

MFD’s Engine 7 personnel used vehicle extrication equipment to free the other from the plane. Rescue 10 on Air 1 arrived on scene to “short-haul” the second person to awaiting medics on the runway at Hana Airport, county officials said.

Both men were transported to a medical center for further evaluation, and where initial assessments found that neither had sustained any life-threatening injuries, officials said.

