Much is up in the air after coach Todd Graham leaves Hawaii football
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:27 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 6
UH is on the clock with three recruiting weekends remaining in advance of the Feb. 2 start to the next signing period for football prospects.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington State associate head coach, offensive coordinator and running backs coach Brian Smith speaks with players on Oct. 16.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) and wide receiver Jamire Calvin (6) look on with co-offensive coordinator Craig Stutzmann during a game on Dec. 6, 2020.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
Corey Batoon is a Saint Louis alum who was UH’s defensive coordinator for two seasons before departing at the end of 2019.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019
June Jones, a UH head coach for nine seasons, said he was not ready to comment on his aspirations.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020
Rich Miano served nine seasons on the UH coaching staff — including two weeks as interim head coach after Greg McMackin retired.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree