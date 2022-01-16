Dave Reardon: Time for University of Hawaii to figure out what’s next for football
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:26 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii takes to the field before its game against the San Diego State Aztecs on Nov. 6.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree